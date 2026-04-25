Bhubaneswar: The Assembly will hold a special session April 30 to discuss issues related to women’s participation in politics, an official notification said Friday evening.

According to the provisional calendar issued by the Assembly Secretariat, “a one-day Special Session will be held Thursday (April 30) to discuss women’s participation in politics”.

Notably, the Centre had convened a special sitting of Parliament beginning April 16 to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which sought to redistribute Lok Sabha seats on the basis of the 2011 Census to expedite the implementation of women’s reservation.

The Bill, however, was defeated by the Opposition.