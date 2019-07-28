New Delhi: Even as India’s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim’s assets are frozen across the world, the underworld don continues to invest money, earned through his organised crime syndicate, in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

These investments are being made through various capital securities firms in all the three stock exchange under in the PSX.

The Indian agencies are gathering evidence against Dawood Ibrahim’s investment of illegal money into the PSX, earned through his crime syndicate, which flourishes on drug smuggling, gun running, Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) racket and extortion.

The D-company points man Jabir Moti, currently detained in a London jail, runs more than five front capital securities companies, all operating from the Karachi Stock Exchange, merged with the PSX in 2016.

Besides companies linked with Jabir Moti, D-company has also invested heavily, through various shell companies in Habib Bank’s subsidiary, Habib Metropolitan Financial Services (HMFS), a top equity brokerage firm in Pakistan.

Intelligence reports say Dawood Ibrahim was introduced to the senior management of Habib Bank by cricketer Javed Miandad, a former Senior vice president of Habib Bank and father-in-law of Dawood’s daughter Mehreen Ibrahim.

Habib Bank was charged by the US Department of Financial Services with money laundering and terror links in 2017. Habib Bank’s role is also under suspicion for backing D-company’s operations in Nepal as it runs the Nepalese Himalayan Bank in a joint venture project.

Reports say that around 2012, Dawood came in contact with the then Director of Karachi Stock Exchange Zafar Moti, through his family member Jabir Moti, a listed gang member of the D-company, arrested by the Scotland Yard in a London hotel, on a tip-off from the FBI in August 2018. Jabir Moti has been charged by the FBI with collecting illegal money earned from D-Company’s narcotics smuggling and has been facing an extradition trial in a London court. Reports said Jabir Moti is the Director of Zafar Moti Capital Securities Pvt Ltd, Room 54-55, Ist Floor, Stock Exchange Building, Karachi.

The CEO of this firm is Zafar Moti, who also runs a few other firms. Another company, BRP-MAC Securities Pvt Ltd, allegedly owned by Jabir Moti has Zafar’s wife Afshan Moti on its board. This company is located at 54, Pakistan Stock exchange Building, Karachi. Afshan resides at bunglow 31/1, Ist Girzi Street, Phase IV, Pakistan Defence Housing, Karachi, situated near a Dawood’s hideout in Pakistan.

Sources said once the entire trail of Dawood’s money invested in PSE through his aide Jabir Moti is gathered, substantial records would be brought to the notice of the world to expose Pakistan’s dual policy on terrorism and ISI’s nexus with the international crime syndicates.