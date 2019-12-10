Baripada: Vigilance sleuths Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids on the property of an assistant engineer of Rural Development Department in Soro area on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The sleuths raided as many as seven places in connection with allegation against the accused. The accused has been identified as Ajay Behera, posted as Assistant Engineer at Rural Development Department in Soro.

Sleuths of the anti-corruption agency conducted simultaneous raids at Behera’s residence here, his parental house here; office at Soro, relative’s house in Cuttack and other places.

Till last reports came in, the raids were under way and calculation of total value of his movable and immovable properties was yet to be ascertained.

Notably, Vigilance sleuths December 5 conducted simultaneous raids on the property of a constable Biswanath Mahanta posted at Keonjhar Reserve Police on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

PNN