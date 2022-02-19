Koraput: Vigilance officials Friday raided the houses and office of Manoj Patra, assistant engineer of Sunabeda municipality, on allegation of possessing properties disproportionate to his know sources of income.

Simultaneous searches were conducted at six places in Koraput, Khurda, Gajapati and Ganjam districts.

As per sources, the sleuths of the anti-corruption wing raided his official residence and municipality office at Sunabeda, Kanakalata Apartment in Bhubaneswar, a two-storey building at Shaktinagar in Berhampur, Sitapur in Paralakhemundi and a relative’s house in the Silk city Friday.

The two-storied building at Berhampur was valued at Rs 50.57 lakh as per preliminary estimate. He also has seven plots including one in Bhubaneswar and three each in Berhampur and Koraput.

Vigilance officials have seized fixed deposits and bank deposits worth Rs 28.75 lakh, a four-wheeler (Hyundai Venue) worth Rs 12.88 lakh and a two-wheeler worth Rs 59,447 when the report was being prepared.

The Vigilance officials have recently arrested Trinath Mishra, ASP of Cuttack, and a crorepati doctor in Puri.

PNN