New Delhi: Noted astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, who had predicted the end of coronavirus crisis by mid-May died of the disease Friday at a private hospital in Ahemadabad.

The 89-year-old had been on ventilator support since he was admitted in Apollo Hospital in Ahmedabad few days ago after complaining of breathing issues.

Born July 11, 1931, Daruwalla was a popular Indian astrologer who blended Indian techniques with foreign astrology and palmistry.

Recently, he was in news after a video featuring him went viral on social media platforms where he was seen predicting the pandemic to come to an end by the middle of May 2020.

In beginning of Apr 2020, 90 year old Bejan Daruwalla predicted that Covid-19 disease will almost end by mid May. He passed away today because of Covid-19 infection at a private hospital in Ahmedabad #BejanDaruwalla pic.twitter.com/KZWLP9gbp0 — BOJack (@SinceMarch2010) May 29, 2020

The high-profile astrologer had reportedly read the palms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

Several news reports suggest that he had predicted the prime ministerial victories of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Morarji Desai and Narendra Modi. Besides, his clientele included a number of other businessmen and celebrities including movie stars.

Despite being of Parsi heritage, he was known to be an ardent follower of Lord Ganesh. His astrological techniques combined Vedic Astrology, Western Astrology, I-Ching, Tarot reading, the Kabalah and Palmistry.