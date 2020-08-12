The month of birth opens many secrets about one’s personality. It tells about your merits and demerits. According to astrology, the effect of one or the other planets is seen every month on the person born in that month. This is the month of August. These let us know about their good and bad qualities.

Those who are born in the month of August, are under the influence of planets Venus and Saturn and their effect is seen on those natives. People born in August get quick success in administrative jobs. They can turn anything on to their side with their cleverness that can be seen clearly from the way they speak.

They are stingy by nature which makes them rich. Those born in this month are intelligent. They leave a unique mark in the society. They are very active in the welfare works of the society.

They do not believe in befriending more people. You have select friends. There is no denying that they have great talent hidden in you. They make their own identity in art, literature and different creative genres. The sense of beauty in them is amazing. Master of own will. They are forthright. Sometimes this habit gets them into trouble.

They are very serious in financial matters and keep an account on penny spent. As far as love is concerned, they do not give much importance to the relationship. Sometimes, money is more dear to them than a relationship.