Bhubaneswar: The State witnessed an exciting finish to the BSAO All Odisha Open 10- Red Snooker Championship 2026 as Asutosh Padhy, fondly called the “Prince of Odisha,” clinched the title with a commanding 4–2 victory over Aakash Mohapatra here Wednesday. The final, held at 6 Pockets Club, showcased high-quality cue action, with Padhy demonstrating composure and precision across frames (53- 41, 24-35, 57-06, 55-37, 33-34, 56-01).

Padhy walked away with the champion’s prize of Rs 15,000 and a winner’s medal, while Mohapatra secured Rs 7,500 as runner-up. The tournament also highlighted strong performances from semifinalists Dr Rakesh Roshan Pradhan and Capt Chetan Anand, who earned Rs 5,000 each. A notable achievement came from Nishant Biswal, whose 44-point break stood as the highest of the championship, earning him Rs 2,500. The prize distribution ceremony was attended by key officials, including BSAO Secretary Sameer Ali, Tournament Director Govind Sharma, and club owner Chetan Anand.

Organising executive Ritwick Mohanty also played a key role in the event’s success. President Tara Ranjan Pattnaik congratulated all participants, while Govind Sharma expressed gratitude to players, supporters, and media for making the championship a grand success.