Bijepur: Not giving two hoots about the COVID-19 panic and the sun over him beating down heavily, an 11 years old boy was Friday seen selling cotton candy in this NAC headquarters in Bargarh district.

While children of his age go to schools, he moves around villages carrying a bamboo pole with see through polythene packets stuffed with pink-coloured cotton candy (Bombay Ladoo) tied to the upper end of the pole.

Seeing shouldering responsibility upon his untrained shoulders, this correspondent could not deny himself having a brief discussion with him, but, only after he readily agreed to spare some time for the chit chat.

In a pair of black trousers and a black and pink checkered shirt and a jeans cap on head, the boy said his name was Barun Gupta and his age just 11. He is staying at Amapali here in Bijepur town with his father Sindhu Gupta, mother Pula, brother Aniket and one and half years old sister Pranshi.

While smiling all along, Barun admitted that they are not native of Bijepur. They have come from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Here in Bijepur, they are living in a rented accommodation at Amapali.

“My father and I sell cotton candy. Every day we get up with the lark, prepare the sweet, pack them into packets and after having our breakfast we go out to sell them. My father sells at Bargarh town and I travel a distance of 28 kilometres by bus to reach here,” said Barun with the same contagious smile.

Barun said he has been coming to Bijepur for the last three to four months. He sells a packet of cotton candy for Rs 5 and at the end of the day his selling stands at something between Rs 300 and 400 including his profit ranging between Rs 150 and 200.

When asked if he ever wishes to go to school, he said “I do wish to go to school but family’s financial condition stands between me and my wish.”

“However, it gives me immense pleasure that I am not begging. I am toiling hard to help my father run our family,” he said while dealing with some customers who were all of his age and his permanent customers.

PNN