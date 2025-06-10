Jajpur: One person died and 300 others fell ill in an outbreak of diarrhea in Odisha’s Jajpur district, officials said Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sanat Patra, 34, a resident of Mayurbhanj.

Patra was engaged as a contract worker at a plant in Kalinga Nagar, and was admitted to Danagadi Community Health Centre (CHC) Tuesday, said Jajpur CDMO Prakash Chandra Bal.

The other patients were being treated at various hospitals in the district.

Official reports said the disease was first reported from Dharmasala area Tuesday.

“Out of the 300 affected people, around 200 have been discharged after treatment. The remaining patients are recovering well,” Bal said.

The district health authorities have attributed the outbreak to consumption of contaminated water, meals in a mass feast and rotten and ripe mangoes, the CDMO said.

Four teams of doctors have been deployed in Dharmasala and Korei hospitals, while work is underway to disinfect water bodies in the area, he added.