Mexico City: At least 11 people were killed and 33 remain unaccounted after hurricane Agatha made landfall in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, a top official said.

On Wednesday, Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat noted that the figures were preliminary, since Agatha was still a low pressure system, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Today Oaxaca is in mourning,” he said, adding that local authorities set up 240 shelters to assist people affected by the storm, particularly on the Pacific Coast and in the highlands.

Electricity was knocked out in nine municipalities, which affected over 40,000 people.

Laura Velazquez, National Coordinator of Civil Protection, explained that heavy rains led to landslides, fallen trees, overflowing rivers and the collapse of two bridges.

Agatha is the first hurricane of the 2022 season, making landfall as a category 2 hurricane in Oaxaca before weakening.