Colombo: At least 12 people were killed and seven others injured after a fire broke out at an elderly care home in Sri Lanka, police said Thursday.

The blaze erupted at around 5:30 pm Wednesday at the Mawpiya Sevana Elderly Care Home in Anguruwatota, about 65 km southeast of Colombo, in Kalutara district.

Police said 10 residents were found dead at the premises, while two succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Horana Base Hospital.

The owner of the privately run care home was arrested Thursday as investigations into the incident continued, police said.

More than 70 elderly residents were at the facility when the fire broke out.

According to police, it was the “worst” incident involving fatalities from a fire in recent times on the island.

A total of 51 residents were rescued and have been provided with temporary accommodation at a nearby school.

Seven injured persons remain hospitalised, police said.

The fire was doused with the assistance of residents and police.

A magisterial inquiry was conducted by Horana Magistrate Lakmini Vidanagamage. Police said charred bodies were recovered from the debris in her presence, including that of a cat.

Initial reports had suggested that a gas cylinder explosion may have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames. However, authorities said the exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Police said investigations into the incident are continuing.