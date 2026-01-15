Rourkela: Odisha’s Sundargarh administration Thursday imposed prohibitory order and suspended internet services in the town following a violent group clash in which at least 12 people, including some police personnel, were injured, officials said.

The incident took place in Regent Market area this afternoon, police said, adding that the clash erupted over a minor argument between two youths.

“Both groups allegedly used sharp weapons against each other and also pelted stones. Police used mild force to disperse them and brought the area under control,” an officer said.

Following the incident, the administration imposed Section 163 of BNS in the area to prevent further escalation and keep law and order under control.

DIG Western Range Brijeh Rai, Sundargarh SP Amritpal Kaur and senior officials were present at the spot and appealed to the residents to maintain peace.

“Ten platoons (300 personnel) police force have been deployed, and prohibitory order under Section 163 of BNS has been imposed,” Rai said, adding that among the injured police personnel, one has been admitted to hospital.

Internet services have been suspended across Sundargarh town for 24 hours starting 6 pm Thursday, an official said.

Speaking about the incident, SDPO Nirmal Mohapatra said, “It was a group clash. So far, no one has been arrested, and the situation is under control.”