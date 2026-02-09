Cuttack: At least 18 children fell ill after consuming ice cream at a religious event in Cuttack district Monday, a source said.

The incident happened during a religious event at Kumusar village under Banki block, where children ate ice creams bought from a local vendor. Soon after, several complained of mouth infections, the source added.

As their condition worsened, the children were rushed to Banki hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Doctors said their condition is stable and under close observation, the source said.

Following the incident, local residents detained the ice cream vendor and handed him over to Banki police. An investigation is underway, and the vendor is being questioned.

PNN