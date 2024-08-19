Baripada: Two young men were killed after their motorcycle hit a roadside tree in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said Monday.

The deceased were identified as Shyam Marandi (20) and Sundar Marandi (24) of Ulidihi village in the Moroda police station area, they said.

It was suspected that the accident occurred late Sunday night due to heavy rain, police said.

Villagers found the motorcycle and the bodies in a paddy field near Pariauda village on Chitrada-Dantiamuha Road in the morning.

After hitting the tree, the duo fell into the water-filled farmland and subsequently died, police said.

A case of unnatural death was registered and an investigation started, said Satyanarayan Bal, the officer-in-charge of the Moroda police station.