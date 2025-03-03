Berhampur: Two labourers died after a portion of the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Odisha’s Ganjam district Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Karpura Nuagain in Aska area.

The deceased have been identified as Niranjan Mohanty (38) and Khadala Sethi (62).

The labourers were rushed to the sub-divisional hospital at Aska, where doctors declared them “brought dead”, said SDPO Santosh Kumar Jena.

Only two persons were inside the under-construction building when the mishap took place, he said.

Police have started an inquiry into the incident, after a case was registered, the officer added.