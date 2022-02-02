Quito: The death toll rose to 22 due to floods in Ecuador’s capital, with about 50 others injured and at least five missing, the Emergency Operations Committee of Quito reported

The flooding occurred Monday afternoon after a day of heavy rains that broke a rainfall record in the city set in 2003.

Water accumulated in the Belisario Quevedo parish in Quito, leading rocks and mud to slide down to road in the La Gasca neighborhood causing serious damage, Xinhua news agency reported citing local authorities.

Waves of water and debris flowed down the streets, sweeping away vehicles and flooding homes, in addition to downing utility poles, which left several areas without electricity.

On Tuesday, units of relief agencies, local governments, police and the Armed Forces intensified the search and rescue and debris removal, while an increase in the number of deaths was not ruled out.

The National Risk and Emergency Management Service indicated via Twitter that the flooding caused material damage, with several vehicles and houses destroyed or affected, and at least 200 victims taken to shelters.

Meanwhile, Quito Mayor Santiago Guarderas said he visited the area to evaluate the situation to continue taking measures and mitigate damage in the affected areas.