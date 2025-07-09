Vadodara: Three people were killed and several vehicles fell into the Mahisagar (Mahi) River after a section of the Gambhira-Mujpur bridge in Padra taluka of Gujarat’s Vadodara collapsed Wednesday,

The bridge, which connects the Anand and Vadodara districts, gave way during peak morning traffic hours, resulting in fatalities and injuries to three others.

According to initial reports, four vehicles, including two trucks, a Bolero SUV, and a pickup van, were crossing the bridge when it suddenly crumbled.

Eyewitnesses said a loud cracking noise was heard moments before the vehicles dropped into the river. Fire brigade teams, local police, and members of the Vadodara district administration rushed to the spot and launched immediate rescue operations.

Locals also joined in, helping to extract the injured from the wreckage. So far, three people have been rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Padra MLA Chaitanyasinh Zala visited the site shortly after the incident.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents and initiated a probe into the cause of the collapse.

Locals allege that the bridge, a key artery linking Central Gujarat to Saurashtra and vital for commuters between Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, and Ankleshwar, had long been neglected by the administration.

“The Gambhira bridge has become notorious not just as a traffic hazard but also as a suicide point. Repeated warnings about its condition were ignored,” said one resident.

Senior Congress leader Amit Chavda posted on social media: “The main Gambhira bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara districts has collapsed. Many vehicles have fallen into the river, and major casualties are feared. The administration must immediately carry out rescue operations and arrange alternate routes for traffic.”

Drivers were continuing to search the river for any missing persons, and cranes had been brought in to retrieve the submerged vehicles.

More details were awaited.

A detailed technical inspection and safety audit of similar structures in the region is expected to follow.