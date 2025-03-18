Berhampur: At least 30 people were injured when a pick-up van overturned in Odisha’s Ganjam district Tuesday, police said.

Local fire service teams rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons, and admitted them to a community health centre in Digapahandi, they said.

Out of those injured, at least eight have been referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. Their condition is stated to be out of danger, police said.

The accident took place when around 35 people of Kalyanpur and Khandadeuli villages were returning from the Maa Bankeswari temple, located on a hilltop.

The vehicle overturned after a suspected break failure, a police officer said.