Accra: At least seven people died after a boat capsized in east Ghana’s Volta Lake, police confirmed late Friday.

Ebenezer Tetteh, the spokesman for the Eastern Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, said that the boat with 20 passengers got caught in a heavy storm and capsized in the early hours of Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Seven people got drowned, one person was missing, and the rest were rescued,” Tetteh stated.

He added that the bodies of the deceased were retrieved and deposited at a private mortuary on the island, and investigations would be carried out to identify the cause of the accident.