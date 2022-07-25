Barabanki (UP): Eight people were killed and 16 injured when a Delhi-bound bus rammed into a parked bus on the Purvanchal Expressway here Monday, police said.

Both the double-decker buses were plying from Bihar to the national capital, they said, adding there were 36 passengers altogether during the accident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Barabanki Manoj Pandey said the bus travelling from Sitamarhi rammed into the other bus which was halted at a roadside dhaba near Narendrapur Madraha village in Loni Katra police station area.

The accident took place at around 4.30 am. Police suspect the driver was sleepy.

Four of the deceased have been identified as Om Prakash Rai (33) of Samastipur, Shivdhari (42) of Madhubani, Chitnarayan (75) Madhubani and Kamlesh Kumar (23) of Sitamarhi Bihar.

Police rushed the injured passengers to the community health centre in Haidergarh, from where those seriously injured were referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure adequate treatment of the injured.