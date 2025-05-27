Berhampur: Nine people were arrested with arms and ammunition in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said Tuesday.

The arrests were made Monday night as the district police continued its special drive against criminals, they said.

“Acting on a tip-off, police raided the Jilundi area. On seeing the police, some of the anti socials started to flee. Police, however, arrested nine of them after a chase,” SP Subhendu Kumar Patra said.

“On further search, five country-made pistols, two toy pistols, a sword and 15 live ammunition were found in their possession,” he said.

Sixty people have been arrested in the last one month in Ganjam and Berhampur police districts for illegally possessing firearms, officials said.

Thirty-six country-made pistols and over 120 live ammunition was seized in Ganjam, while six pistols and 12 ammunition were seized in Berhampur, they said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the seized firearms were made in Bihar’s Munger, they added.