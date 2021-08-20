Athagarh: Farmers in Athagarh area of Cuttack district alleged large-scale irregularities in sanctioning of loans and fund misappropriation in 26 cooperative societies. They have submitted a memorandum to the district administration and warned of agitation if action is not taken against the staff involved in irregularities.

According to reports, farmers leader Abhay Barik, in a letter to the administration, has demanded an immediate investigation into financial fraud, fund misappropriation and irregularities in release of loans in 25 cooperative societies.

“If The administration does not initiate an investigation into financial wrongdoings in the cooperative societies, farmers will start agitation in front of the Cuttack Central Cooperative Bank and stage a road blockade at Chandbali Chhak in Athagarh August 23,” the farmer leader said.

“All cooperative societies in Athagarh have violated guidelines of the cooperation department, but the authorities concerned are paying no heed to the wrongdoings,” he added.

The Chief Minister, the 5-T secretary, cooperation minister, Athagarh sub-collector, local IIC, assistant registrar of cooperative societies and district registrar of cooperative societies have been apprised of the irregularities.