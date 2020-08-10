Madrid: Atletico Madrid have confirmed that two members due to travel to Lisbon Monday for the quarterfinals of the Champions League have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Yesterday, Saturday 8 August, all members of the first team and the club’s expedition to Lisbon underwent PCR tests at the Ciudad Deportiva de Majadahonda as required by UEFA protocol to participate in the quarterfinals of the Champions League,” the club said in a statement on Sunday evening, as per goal.com.

“Among the results known today, two positives have appeared, which are isolated in their respective homes, and which were immediately communicated to the Spanish and Portuguese health authorities, UEFA, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Portuguese Federation and the Higher Sports Council.

“The club will coordinate the new schedules with UEFA and as soon as there is a new plan, it will be made public. We request the utmost respect for the preservation of the identity of the two positive cases,” it added

The club further said it has also applied the appropriate protocols for such a situation, with a new round of PCR tests for everyone due to travel to Lisbon, explaining that consequently “training times and the structure and form of the trip and stay in the Portuguese capital” will change.

They are due to play RB Leipzig in their Champions League quarterfinal tie August 13.

IANS