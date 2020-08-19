Udala: Miscreants allegedly made an attempt to loot a SBI ATM which is a kilometre away from Udala police station in Mayurbhanj district late Monday night. But they set the machine afire after an unsuccessful loot bid.

Reports said the wrongdoers used a gas cutter to break open the ATM machine at 2.30 am. As they were on the act, a police van was passing by. On seeing them, the miscreants torched the ATM immediately and escaped.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

A scientific team from Baripada rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. Police said the miscreants had covered the CCTV at the kiosk before doing their act.

Police seized the gas cutter, a crow bar and gas cylinder at the ATM kiosk. The CCTV hard disc has been seized too. It was learnt that the machine was replenished with Rs 20 lakh cash at 11 am Monday. But how much money has been burnt is yet to be ascertained.

PNN