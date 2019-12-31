Puri: An attempt to rape accused elderly man tried to commit suicide by consuming poison in front of Chandanpur police station in Puri district Monday night.

The accused has been identified as 60-year-old Anand Jena – a resident of Nuagaon village here. He consumed poison while a meeting pertaining to allegations against him was going on at the police station premises.

He was initially rushed to Chandanpur government hospital and shifted to Puri district headquarters hospital (DHH) subsequently as his condition deteriorated.

According to a source, a woman belonging to Chandanpur police limits had accused Jena of attempting to rape her. Acting on the FIR lodged by the victim’s family, police had detained Jena.

Later, the family members from both sides agreed to settle the case through mutual understanding and held discussions with Chandanpur inspector-in-charge. Subsequently, the family members along with elderly people from both villagers were in a meeting inside the police station in the presence of some local elected members.

During the meeting, the victim’s family members and the villagers demanded Rs 5 lakh from Jena. However, it was said that Jena expressed his inability to pay the amount and later agreed to pay Rs 2lakh.

While the meeting was going on, Jena suddenly left the meeting and was found lying in front of the police station in a serious condition a while later. He was learnt to have consumed poison. People informed the police and he was immediately rushed to Chandanpur government hospital and then to Puri DHH.

Locals here have criticized the attempts of police to settle a sensitive case such as attempt to rape inside the police station. Despite several attempts to contact IIC Bamadev Nanda on his mobile phone for his reaction, he did not answer the calls.

PNN