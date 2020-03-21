Keonjhar: He has realized his childhood dream of becoming an artiste. Gurudas has carved out a niche for himself as a known artiste from Koenjhar in Odia cine industry. His determination, hard work, perseverance and Guru Bhakti have fetched him success, he says.

For the last 20 years, he has been leading an artiste’s life. He played a meaty role in Odia film ‘Hey Bandhu Biday’. “Getting a role in this film was the first stepping stone to my success,” he remembers. He also played a role in film ‘Mahakal’.

“Acting will give a message of change for the artistes of young generation,” he observed. “A lot of hurdles, praise and despise of audience have built my success in this acting career,” he said.

Born to Sharada Das and Shantipriya Mohanty in Old Town area of Keonjhar, he did his schooling at DN High School and graduated from DD College. After graduation, he got admission at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalay in Bhubaneswar.

Thereafter, he did courses on music, dance and instrumental music and acting in Chandigarh and Mumbai universities.

Gurudas founded ‘Barsha Nrutya O Abhinaya Bidyalay’ through which he has produced many Odissi dancers and artistes. He is so dedicated to the art and action that he had even neglected looking after her family.

His dedication to Odissi dance has brought him a distinct identity as a leading Odissi dance guru.

Gurudas also acted in several Odia serials like ‘Rani’, ‘Durga’, ‘To Aganara Tulasi’, ‘Rahichhi Rahibi Tori Pain’. He has done many programmes in AIR.

“I am happy that I have carved out a niche in Odia cine industry after long struggle,” he added.

He has been striving to promote art and culture in a tribal-dominated district like Keonjhar. “Many of my students have earned a name for themselves by their performance at state and national levels,” he noted.

Always working to promote art and culture, Gurudas also formed ‘Shanti Chitralay’ in which he has created scope of employment for some people.

