Bhubaneswar: Teachers and students of special schools across the state were familiarised with audiobooks on different subjects during a special orientation programme organised on the premises of Odisha Association of Blind here Sunday.

More than 1,500 visually impaired students from 21 inclusive schools in the state would be benefitted from the program, said the organisers.

“Visually-challenged students have always been facing academic challenges. However, the pandemic has made the situation even worse, especially for senior students who are preparing for exams. These audiobooks will help resolve their problems to a great extent,” said Sanyasi Behera, first blind OAS officer.

As many as 70 audiobooks on different subjects for Class-VIII to bachelor degree were distributed at the event organised by VIEWS with the support of Germany-based Deutsches Katholisches Blindenwerk.

National award winner teacher Tapas Mohanty- an expert in inclusive education and the resource person of the orientation programme, explained the teachers about the procedures to access the audiobooks effectively.

The students were also provided with a special orientation on Pariksha Darpan- an examination guide for Class-X students.

“It is wonderful to see how technology has come to the aid of these students during these uncertain times. These books will be a huge help for many of them to prepare for the upcoming board exams which is scheduled for May 3,” informed Sasmita Swain, a teacher.