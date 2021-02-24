Mumbai: Colors channel’s most popular show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ hosted by Salman Khan is over. In the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan confirmed that season 15 will air soon.

Now the fans of ‘Bigg Boss’ are waiting for its next season i.e. ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Even though Bigg Boss 15 will only begin by September or October this year, makers have already kick started the audition process to get some ‘entertaining yet controversial’ personality for their show. The Bigg Boss 15 audition will be live from February 22 to March 30.

So in case you feel you have it in you to be the next winner, read on to know how you can register for Bigg Boss 15 auditions.

Download the Voot app and sign up for ‘Select’. The audition page is already active on Voot Select.

Only those people who are over 18 years of age can enter Bigg Boss 15.

On the app you will find an online form where you have to fill your name, contact number and email id.

To audition you will have to share one of your videos there. Keep in mind that the video must be entertaining and not longer than 5 minutes (50MB). It should be in avi, mov, mp4 or other regular video formats.

The condition with uploading videos is that your face should be clean and clear in the video and there should not be any background music in it. The registration process is completely free. So what are you waiting for and fulfill your dream of staying in Bigg Boss house.