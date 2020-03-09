Islamabad: Incidents of stone pelting were reported at the ‘Aurat March’ organised in various cities across Pakistan to mark International Women’s Day Sunday which injured some of the participants.

Women, children, men, transgender people and others participated in the march organised by a diverse group of individuals across class, sexuality and ability. The march hopes to collectively raise voices and engage in political action for issues affecting them and their communities in a public rally.

Incidents of stone pelting were reported from Islamabad after the Jamia Hufsa students ended their march. As per the reports in Pakistani media, the male participants took down the tent and started throwing stones. However, the situation was soon brought under control by police.

The incident was condemned by the organisers of Islamabad’s ‘Aurat March’, who questioned the security measures taken by authorities for the event.

Taking up the incident to social media, the organisers tweeted: “Mullahs are stoning the participants of #AuratAzadiMarch a march that was and is peaceful. Where is the security that was promised? Where was the police that was promised? Iss nizaam se chahtay hain Azadi!”

IANS