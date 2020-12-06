Australia score 194/5 after 20 overs

Sydney: Put in to bat, Australia scored a challenging 194 for five against India in the second T20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground here Sunday.

Skipper Matthew Wade made a quick-fire 32-ball 58 at the top, while Steve Smith hit 46 off 38 to emerge as the top-scorers for the hosts.

For India, T Natarajan (2/20) was the pick of the bowlers, while Shardul Thakur (1/39) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/51) snapped one wicket each.

Brief Score:

India: 194 for 5 in 20 overs (Matthew Wade 58; T Natarajan 2/20).

Aussies hit big

Sydney: Batting first, Australia registered 91/2 at the end of 10 overs in the second T20I against India here, Sunday.

Captaining the side in the absence of Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade scored an explosive 58 off 32 balls before being run out.

India win toss, choose to field

Sydney: Australia and India are set to lock horns in the second T20I here, Sunday. India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first T20I, Friday.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Teams

Australia: 1 D’Arcy Short, 2 Matthew Wade (capt. and wk), 3 Steven Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Moises Henriques, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Sean Abbott, 8 Daniel Sams, 9 Mitchell Swepson, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Andrew Tye

India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 T Natarajan, 10 Shardul Thakur, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal