Melbourne: Jannik Sinner raced into the third round of the Australian Open after dispatching Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 Wednesday.

Sinner’s strong start at the Australian Open carries his momentum from the end of 2023 into the new year. The Italian reached the ATP Finals title match in November, beating Novak Djokovic in group play before leading Italy to the Davis Cup title.

The Australian Open is his first event of 2024, and he has yet to drop a set in Melbourne.

The 22-year-old Italian advanced to the quarterfinals at the year’s first major in 2022 and exited in the fourth-round last year.

In the round of 32, Sinner faces either 26th seed Sebastian Baez or Daniel Galan, and is eager to test himself.

“We have to see how I go when the match is closer, when the sets are closer…this is what I work for, to be on court, trying to compete.”

“You fear against nobody, but a lot of respect for everyone, no? This is what I try to show to everyone,” said the 22-year-old.

