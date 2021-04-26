Mumbai: Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Pat Cummins has donated $50,000 (approximately Rs 35 lakh) to the PM Cares Fund. He has done so to help in India’s fight against Covid-19. Cummins is hopeful that the amount he has contributed will be properly used to purchase oxygen supplies for hospitals.

“India is a country I’ve come to love dearly over the years. The people here are some of the warmest and kindest I’ve ever met. To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly,” Cummins said in a post on Twitter.

“There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I’m advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country. As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the ‘PM Cares Fund’, specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India’s hospitals,” Cummins further said.

Cummins’ noble gesture came at a time when a couple of other Australians – namely Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson – of the RCB decided to return home. The two cited personal reasons for their decision. However, sources said that the two did not want to get stuck in India as more and more countries are enforcing a travel ban from India.

Cummins also encouraged other IPL players to come forward and contribute to India’s fight against Covid-19.

“I encourage my fellow IPL players – and anyone around else the world who has been touched by India’s passion and generosity – to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000,” Cummins said.

The KKR pacer is hopeful that the amount he has donated will make a difference to someone amid the rising Covid-19 cases in India.

“At times like this it is easy to feel helpless. I’ve certainly felt that of late. But I hope by making this public appeal we can all channel our emotions into action that will bring light into people’s lives,” said Cummins. “I know my donation isn’t much in the grand scheme of things. However, I hope it will make a difference to someone,” he added.