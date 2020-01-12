Mumbai: Australian speedster Kane Richardson said Sunday that coach Andrew McDonald ‘camped out’ Saturday night at the Wankhede Stadium night to check on dew as his players prepared to practice with wet balls.

“Andrew McDonald camped out here last night (Saturday) to try and see what time the dew came in. Who knows, everyone is guessing. I think everyone is prepared,” Richardson said.

“We’re going to train today with some wet balls so we can practice that. We’ll just wait and see on game day. It’s nothing new, we have dew back home as well,” added the pacer.

Richardson informed that the Virat Kohli-led Indians were the favourites at home, calling his team the underdogs for the three-match ODI series, beginning here Tuesday.

The second ODI will be played January 17 in Rajkot and the third in Bangalore, January 19.

“I think the home team are always favourite. I think on the back of last year, I think Finchy (Aaron Finch) has said no team has ever won here back to back. It’s going to be so hard,” Richardson said.

“India in India are always the biggest challenge and after what happened last year they will be ready for it. Confidence is up but the home team is always favourite. We are the underdogs,” the cricketer said ahead of the Australian practice session.

Last year, Australia had made a spectacular comeback to record a 3-2 win in the limited overs series in India.

The 28-year-old pacer, who has played 22 ODIs, also said playing in India, where the grounds are smaller, is the biggest challenge.

“It’s the biggest challenge in white-ball cricket, coming over here and playing against India on the surfaces over here. It’s a lot different than Australia. The ground sizes are a lot smaller than Australia, (and) mis-hits can often go for six,” Richardson pointed out.

“It’s something we have spoken a lot about. I think everyone in the team has played here before, so it’s nothing new. Starting today we will figure out a plan to stop some of those guys. It will be a high-scoring contest I’m sure,” he added.

Australia are touring India with a four-pronged pace attack comprising Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, apart from Richardson. And the fast-bowler says he is comfortable to be the ‘next guy in’.

“It would be nice to take the field with all three of them or a couple of them. I don’t know how it’s going to pan out in terms of selection. I’m comfortable being that next guy in,” Richardson stated.

On a personal note, Richardson, who was in and out of the playing XI during the last World Cup, said that he made his way back into the team by performing well.

Back home, the bushfires have caused havoc, and fully aware of the damage, Richardson said he would like to make a difference by playing a match.

“If there is a game, I know in Adelaide they are doing a game for Kangaroo Island too (for fundraising). That would be awesome, hopefully, we can all be a part of it and make a difference,” he informed.

PTI