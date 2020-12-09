Jagatsinghpur: In a shocking incident an auto-rickshaw driver has allegedly raped a physically-challenged minor girl in Jagatsinghpur district. The alleged crime was committed at a place under Sadar police limits Tuesday night. He was arrested Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Gora Barik, a resident of Bangali Sahi.

Taking advantage of the fact that the victim is physically- challenged and was alone, the accused took her to a secluded place and raped her. He let her go after threatening to kill her if she narrated her ordeal to anyone.

Later, the victim narrated her plight to her family members following which they lodged a report at Sadar police station.

The police registered a case and arrested the accused Wednesday. He was sent to judicial custody as his bail plea was rejected.

PNN