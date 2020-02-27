Srinagar: An Indian Army jawan died after he fell into a deep gorge following an avalanche in Gurez sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Thursday.

“Sepoy Karnail Singh, 22, was deployed on the forward post in Gurez sector. Owing to sudden snow avalanche February 26, he fell into a deep gorge,” an Army official said. He said Karnail was rescued and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to the various injuries he suffered.

The Army paid tributes Thursday to Karnail at the Badami Bagh Cantonment. “Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, GOC Chinar Corps and all ranks paid homage on behalf of the nation,” the official informed.

Karnail had joined the Army in 2018. He belonged to Changer Tarsooh village in Himachal Pradesh and is survived by his parents. His mortal remains were taken for the last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours, the official said.

“In this hour of grief, the army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well-being,” said a statement from the Indian Army.

It should be stated here that in the first week of January six jawans of the army had died in similar circumstances while patrolling on the Siachen Glacier.

PTI