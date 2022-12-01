Corporate coaches are some of the most in-demand professionals for all sizes of organisations. Companies seek specialised advice to address a wide range of issues from various industries. Avinash Chate is one of the most renowned corporate coaches, entrepreneurs, TEDx speakers, and best-selling authors of his age. He has perfectly interconnected all of these to create an enriching experience for his audiences and readers.

Avinash had not planned to be a corporate coach; he was studying to be an engineer. Being from a family of highly educated members, the pressure to excel academically was palpable. Though he was brilliant as well, he was not limited to reading only academic material. He had his share of lows during his education, but those were short-lived. He later pursued a post-graduate engineering degree. After this, he started giving guest lectures at many engineering colleges. This was the turning point in his life.

Avinash realised there was a huge demand for skilled people who could impart knowledge without being limited to academic institutions. He gained extensive knowledge in many managerial areas and enlisted the assistance of experts to create modules that aid in increasing an organization’s efficiency through its workforce. Through his corporate team-building training, he has helped corporations improve efficiency across verticals. With his corporate training skills and expertise, he has assisted organisations such as the Reserve Bank of India, Keshardeep Pressings, Can Pack, Ferrero, Kwality Walls, JSW Steels, NRB Bearings, Rajuri Steel, Credai, Vishwaraj Hospitals, BHABA, Parason, Ellora Seeds, Natural Sugar & Allied Industries, Podar International, Bansal Classes Kota, Meri Property, Sports Authority Of India, MIT.

Besides being a corporate trainer, Avinash is also a successful entrepreneur who is working on his multiple ventures, which include ABC Trainings, ABC CADD Centre, ABC Trainers and Consultants, ABC IT Trainings, The Future Corporate & Business Coaching, The Future Publishing House, etc. He is leveraging technology to help youths create successful careers for the future. Avinash is proficient in over 30 different technical software.

All of his struggles and successes helped him become an articulate writer whose book, “The Winning Edge,” is one of the best-selling books in the motivational book category. He’s also the author of “The Unanswered,” a book about getting to know yourself or self-awareness. It is especially popular among young people who are trying to write their success stories and are looking for motivation from someone who shares their philosophy. Avinash is one of the youngest TEDx speakers. He has been awarded the title of “Star Motivational Speaker” by Life Star National Awards in 2018 and “Best Motivational and Leadership Coach” by Sakal Media Group in 2019. Maha Business Awards named him Best Leadership Coach in 2019, and MSME and Sharda University named him Startup of the Year in 2022.