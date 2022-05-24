Education in India is done the conventional way as students are guided to go in for regular college degrees and then start their actual struggle after they finish their educational journey of searching for suitable placements. Never do people think of going in for skill-based courses, which can help students master the subjects based on their interests, which can even make their careers fruitful as they follow their passion through their work. This subject is extremely important but has been ignored for the longest possible time as the majority of people don’t want to risk walking the unconventional path, but due to that fear, they lose out on golden opportunities that can boost their career growth to towering heights.

Avish Educom was founded with the sole aim of providing skill-based training to its students which would open up a plethora of opportunities in various sectors, where demand exceeds supply. The founder and chairman of the multiskill institute Manish Parakh says that he has been observing the education sector for a long time where students end up graduating in various streams and then find it difficult getting suitable jobs. This was the reason why he alongwith Nilesh Parakh who is the co-founder and CEO of the entity formed Avish Educom and designed skill-based courses which would help students master their chosen subject and provide them suitable placements too after the completion of their courses.

Individuals holding expertise in many diversified fields like fashion design, interior design, web graphics and animation, cloud computing and security are in demand and Avish Educom has charted out their courses based on these subjects which have benefitted many of their students till date. Nilesh Parakh says that all their courses are much in demand and have students coming in from all over Chhattisgarh to get themselves trained. He specifically points out that their web graphics and animation course is quite popular and has many students signing up for it as after completion there are a lot of opportunities in advertising agencies, design studios, educational institutions, publishers, marketing firms and many more places. One can either set up their own design studio or can even work as a freelancer.

Avish Educom has undoubtedly become one of the most sought after educational institutes which provides skill-based programs which are extremely beneficial for better career prospects, and people have realized its potential, the reason why their student list is escalating of late.

To know more about their courses, visit www.avisheducom.com.