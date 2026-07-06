For many people, the day begins with a quick glance at their smartphone. Before getting out of bed, they scroll through messages, emails, social media feeds or the latest headlines. While the habit may seem harmless, health experts say it could negatively affect brain function, sleep quality and overall mental well-being.

According to reports, nearly 70 to 80 percent of smartphone users reach for their devices within the first 10 to 15 minutes of waking up. Researchers and sleep experts warn that making this a daily routine may gradually elevate stress levels, reduce focus and affect both physical and mental health over time.

Why your brain needs a slower start

Immediately after waking up, brain is still transitioning from sleep to full alertness, which experts describe as “sleep inertia.” During this period, the mind functions best when it is allowed to wake up gradually. Bombarding it with notifications, emails, breaking news, and endless social media updates forces the brain to process a flood of information before it is fully ready.

According to experts, sudden surge of information can trigger the release of stress hormones such as cortisol, making the body more alert than necessary. While checking an urgent call or important message occasionally is unlikely to cause harm, repeating the habit every morning may keep the body in a prolonged state of low-level stress.

Impact on sleep and mood

The morning scrolling habit may also interfere with your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. Reports suggest that excessive exposure to smartphone screens, particularly at the beginning and end of the day, can disrupt circadian rhythms and make it harder to enjoy quality sleep at night.

Starting the day by reading distressing news, work emails or emotionally charged social media posts can also influence your mood, leaving you feeling anxious, distracted or irritable throughout the day.

Simple ways to break habit

Experts recommend keeping your phone away from the bed or charging it outside the bedroom so it isn’t the first thing you reach for after waking up. Using a traditional alarm clock instead of your smartphone can also reduce the temptation to start scrolling immediately.

Instead, spend the first few minutes of your morning stretching, drinking water, meditating, reading a book or simply enjoying some quiet time. Giving your brain a calm start may improve focus, lower stress and help set a positive tone for the rest of the day.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on research and expert opinions. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional before making any lifestyle changes.