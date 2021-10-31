Friendship is a relationship that lasts long till last breath. Just imagine that one day you do not meet your friends, then how restless you become and try to know their well-being as soon as you get a chance.

Friendship is one of the most loved relationships and should be pure and honest. Friends can take you in the right path and teach most valuable lessons in life. It is very important to keep good friends.

Life can be very boring if we do not have the right friends. More importantly, friendship should be valued and taken care of. Like every relationship, there are some things in friendship too, which should be avoided.

Below are a few bad things that should be kept in mind to avoid any conflict in friendship:

Comment on personality: You should lose weight. You are too skinny. Why is your height so short? Your face is huge. If you call yourself someone’s friend, then avoid these shitty things. Do not give such advice unless you feel that the friend really needs to change himself/herself. Try to give positive compliments or encourage them.

You can’t do it: This can not only bring down self-confidence, but listening to such things continuously can also make a person distance from his friend. Just imagine who would like to hear such things again and again, even if these words are spoken by his best friend?

Cry baby: Many people make the mistake of saying these things. If your friend is in trouble, it is obvious that he will bring it to you and share his emotions. But, if you say even once that ‘you are always crying’, then he will stop coming to you. Even if you joked. So, try to help your friends. These days it is very common to suffer from depression, anxiety and other issues. So, take care of your friends and stick to him/her during their worst phases.