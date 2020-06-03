People have become dependent on smartphones. And its usage has increased even more due to this lockdown. The more one uses the smartphone, the more battery it drains out.

Also, many people have complained that their phones get hot during charging and the battery runs out quickly. So today we will tell you about some mistakes that we often commit.

Most of us leave many tabs open in the browser of the phone and forget to close them. In that case, the battery is consumed due to the tabs in the background being open. If you want battery life to extend, then close these tabs after use.

Keep screen time out low. After work is finished, the phone turns off the screen after a certain time. If you set it to ‘15 seconds’ then the battery will be least affected. Battery remains idle due to the screen being turned on for too long and not being used.

Avoid Vibrate mode. It is dangerous for the battery as well as its health. Apart from this, turn off the vibration that occurs when we press the phone’s button, because in reality it has no use and consumes more battery.

All phones have the option of auto brightness but it would be better not to use it. You set the level of brightness according to your need, because in auto brightness mode the phone decides the brightness according to the light, so the battery is consumed more.

Keep GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth off when not needed because by doing so you can save a lot of battery. Also, the phone will also work better because the phone has to be very strong in running these applications. When Wi-Fi is on, the phone searches around the network, which consumes battery.

Do not use the phone while charging. This is the reason why most companies are also keeping the charger wire short. Using the phone while charging also reduces the battery life. A battery has a fixed cycle of charging, that is, it will charge for a certain period of time and it is better to change the battery after the cycle is complete.