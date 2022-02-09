To foster a relationship, one has to get to know each other. First a couple should become friends before mutually stepping into a relationship. Prior to being in a relationship, it is necessary to create a good image in the mind and heart of your partner.

It is often seen that boys propose to start a relationship. But more than often, they get rejected by girls. This could be because the girl might not be impressed with his behavior, character or some habits.

So, it is better to study your girl and create a good image of yourself in her mind before officially proposing her. Impressing a girl is not difficult but some of your words can tarnish your image.

Let us know about the silly daily habits one should avoid if you are trying to impress a girl.

Avoid drugs : Most of the girls don’t like boys who are intoxicated. Especially when you have an initial meeting with them and you smoke cigarettes or alcohol in front of the girl, then your impression decreases. If you want to get into a serious relationship, then bid god bye to these habits.

Don’t be abusive : Boys use abusive words on talk. Do not use abusive words or talk vulgar in front of girls. They don’t like this kind of language. Be cautious while using words.

Control anger: I f you often get angry or your nature is quarrelsome, then control your anger. Fighting and getting angry in front of girls can make you scared or not ready to enter the relationship.

Dirty: Girls like clean boys. If you remain dirty or do not clean your house and room, then the girl may shy away from getting into a relationship with you. In such a situation, take care of cleanliness as well.