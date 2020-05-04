Bhubaneswar: Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi Monday requested denizens to avoid plying on road between 7 pm to 7 am. However, the denizens can come out of their houses for exigencies during the period.

In his tweet, Sarangi said, “As per lockdown condition effective from today, in all zones & across India, movement out of house is not permitted from 7 PM to 7 AM except for essential purposes.”

“All emergency workers & goods are exempt from this restriction. As per lockdown condition in all zones & across India, movement out of house is not permitted from 7 PM to 7 AM except for essential purposes like medical emergency. All are requested to stay home during this time,” added Sarangi.