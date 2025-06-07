Bhubaneswar: As the total Covid-19 cases in Odisha reached 38, state health services director Amarendra Nath Mohanty advised people with symptoms for the infection not to visit Puri during the upcoming Rath Yatra later this month, official sources said Friday. “People with Covid-like symptoms should avoid visiting Puri during the Rath Yatra. They can witness the mega festival through television and other media platforms,” he said. “At present, we are testing samples of those who have been hospitalised, and the test positivity rate remains at 1 or 1.5 per cent, which is low.

However, we all have to remain cautious,” he added. According to Health department sources, 38 positive cases were detected out of 755 samples tested as of June 6, 2025. Health officials have also confirmed that nine patients have already recovered, while the remaining are in home isolation and stable condition. In response to the rising cases, the state government has stepped up monitoring and containment efforts across the districts.

Meanwhile, the government has constituted a high-level committee to monitor and guide all official arrangements related to Rath Yatra in Puri. The committee, which will be headed by Deputy CM Pravati Parida, includes Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, and Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena as members. Law department Secretary Manas Ranjan Barik has been appointed the convenor of the committee.