Ayesha Takia, celebrated for her roles in successful Hindi films such as ‘Taarzan: The Wonder Car’ and ‘Wanted’, has had a personal life that garnered significant media attention, particularly concerning her relationships.

Early relationships

Before her marriage, Ayesha was linked to Siddharth Koirala, brother of actress Manisha Koirala. The duo reportedly dated for several years but eventually parted ways due to irreconcilable differences.

Subsequently, Ayesha was involved with Ashmit Patel, brother of actress Ameesha Patel. Their relationship was short-lived, ending amidst controversies surrounding Ashmit.

Marriage to Farhan Azmi

Ayesha found enduring love with restaurateur Farhan Azmi. Their relationship culminated in marriage March 1, 2009, in a traditional nikaah ceremony. The wedding was a private affair, attended by close family and friends, followed by a grand reception graced by celebrities and political figures.

Ayesha embraced Islam upon marriage and added ‘Azmi’ to her surname. Reflecting on her early marriage at 23, she expressed gratitude for finding love and the opportunity to reconnect with personal passions like painting and reading.

The couple welcomed their son, Mikail Azmi, four years later, marking a new chapter in Ayesha’s life. Since then, she has taken a hiatus from acting, focusing on her family and personal endeavours.

