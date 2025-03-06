A hilarious and bizarre video has surfaced from Bhopal, where a man records his friend’s house covered top to bottom in ‘Japnaam’ flags – a signature phrase from Bobby Deol’s hit web series ‘Ashram’. The house does not just have a few flags; they are plastered everywhere – from the main gate to the terrace, even on parked vehicles!

The man behind the camera, unable to contain his laughter, narrates: “This is Rinku’s house. Rinku from Bhopal. A die-hard Bobby Deol fan. But not just any fan – a devotee of Baba Nirala himself!”

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle called ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’.

Bhai Ye Sab dekh ke Mohalle wale Kalesh nahi karte kya?😭 pic.twitter.com/FjzWVuKyOZ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 6, 2025

What’s ‘Ashram’ and why the craze?

For those unfamiliar, Ashram is a crime-thriller web series starring Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala, a self-proclaimed godman who uses faith to manipulate people while running a sinister empire. The show explores themes of blind faith, political corruption, and crime, with ‘Japnaam’ being the greeting used by his followers.

Social Media explodes over ‘Japnaam’ flags!

As the video pans across the street, we see Rinku’s parked vehicles wrapped in Japnaam flags, making it look like an official fleet from Baba Nirala’s ‘Ashram.’ The uploader jokingly asks, “Is this a house or a branch of Baba Nirala’s institution?”

Netizens couldn’t get enough of this next-level fandom, flooding the comments with:

“Bobby Deol should personally visit Rinku’s ashram!”

“Baba Nirala must be proud!”

While it is unclear if Rinku plans to stop at flags or build a full-fledged ashram, one thing is certain – his devotion to Bobby Deol is on another level.

PNN