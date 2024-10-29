Ayodhya: Preparations for the eighth edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya are in their final stages with plans afoot to illuminate the city with 28 lakh earthen lamps October 30, officials said Tuesday.

The police and civic administration have implemented robust security measures monitored by Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar for the celebrations.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office, in a social media post, said, “The preparations for Deepotsav are in the final stages… the work of placing lamps is ongoing… trials for laser, sound, and drone shows are in progress.”

The event this year holds special significance since this is the first Deepotsav since the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the temple.

The Deepotsav aims to showcase the spiritual, traditional, and cultural essence of the holy city, with performances by artists from six countries — Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia — along with a Ram Leela presentation from Uttarakhand.

Additionally, various artists from different states will stage their performances at the event.

In a notable initiative, the Animal Husbandry Department has pledged to light 1,50,000 “Gau Deep” during the festivities. This was symbolically presented to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by Animal Husbandry Minister Dharmapal Singh.

To ensure cleanliness and environmental awareness, special lamps that minimize soot and pollution will be used at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. More than 30,000 volunteers will assist in decorating the ghats October 30.

The state government’s spokesperson emphasised that these specially designed lamps will protect the temple structure from stains and will provide long-lasting illumination.

The entire temple complex will be adorned with flowers, and efforts will be made to convey a message of environmental protection during this year’s Deepotsav.

The state information department has arranged a live broadcast of the entire event. LED walls and vans will be set up across Ayodhya to showcase the celebrations, and the city will be adorned with flower garlands and attractive lighting. All events along Ram Ki Paidi will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and social media platforms.

District Information Officer Santosh Dwivedi said arrangements for LED walls and vans have been made at 20 locations throughout the city, ensuring the grandeur of the festival is visible to all.

Security measures are tight with 17 routes leading to Ram Ki Paidi being closed to the public, allowing access only to pass holders. Police personnel will be stationed along these routes to maintain order.

Anil Mishra, a trustee of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, stated, “We’ve divided the temple complex into several sections, with specific responsibilities for illuminating every corner.”

Retired Inspector General of Police Ashu Shukla has been appointed to oversee the decoration efforts and ensure that the lamps do not stain or damage the temple’s structure.

Mishra also mentioned that to maintain cleanliness, “We are using wax lamps outside the main building to minimize dirt and pollution.”

To ensure a safe and peaceful celebration, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajkaran Nair held a review meeting with officials, discussing plans for deploying necessary security forces, including ATS, STF, and CRPF commandos to secure the temple and surrounding areas.

