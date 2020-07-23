Ayodhya: The proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will now be bigger and taller in size.

According to Nikhil Sompura, an architect and son of C. Sompura, chief architect of the temple, “The earlier design was prepared in 1988. Over 30 years have passed… the footfall is likely to increase. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the temple. So, we thought its size should be increased. As per the revised design, the height of the temple has been increased from 141-feet to 161-feet.”

Sompura said that two mandaps have also been added to the design and all pillars and the stones that were carved based on the earlier design will still be used. Only two new ‘mandaps’ have been added.

The original design that was prepared in 1988, mentioned its height as 141 feet which has been raised to 161 foot tall.

The construction will begin after a grand ground-breaking ceremony on August 5 and for this, invitations have also been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office and other VIPs.

The construction of temple will take around 3.5 years, Sompura said.

“As soon as the ground breaking ceremony or the ‘bhumi pujan’ is done, the construction work will begin. The team of Larsen & Toubro, along with machinery and materials, have reached the spot and the work on foundation will start right away. It will take 3 to 3.5 years for the completion of the work,” Sompura said.

Three-day long Vedic rituals will be held ahead of the grand ground — breaking ceremony, which will revolve around the installation of a 40 kg silver brick as the foundation stone.

The rituals will begin on August 3 with a ‘Gauri Ganesh’ Puja , and will be followed by ‘Ramracha’ on August 4 in which the ‘Ram Naam’ will be recited without a break.

The entire ceremony will be telecast live so that all devotees can watch it from their homes.

Sources said that only about 50 persons will be allowed at the event. The restriction on the number of persons has been imposed due to the pandemic.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra sources said that massive CCTV screens will be put up across Ayodhya so the devotees can watch the programme.

