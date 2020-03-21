Bhadrak: Healthcare delivery in 63 hospitals of Bhadrak district including the headquarters hospital has completely broken down with a large number doctor posts lying vacant. Lakhs of people dependent upon these hospitals have become helpless.

Sources said, pharmacists mostly look after patients in small hospitals here including community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs). The district and the block headquarters hospitals are allegedly managed by Ayush doctors. In such situation, local people fail to avail adequate healthcare in the district which has sparked resentment among the denizens.

As about 139 posts of doctors still lie vacant in the district, the state health department has ordered appointment of 29 new doctors at different hospitals recently, department sources said.

However, healthcare facilities are being provided to patients in Bhadrak district through 58 Ayush doctors. Even as official vacancies for the posts of doctor are said to be 215, there are only 76 doctors.

Likewise, vacancies for the posts of doctors at district headquarters hospital are 76, against which only 28 doctors treat patients. Over 2,000 patients come to indoors and outdoors facilities of this hospital everyday even as there is an acute shortage of staff. As a limited number of doctors look after patients for long hours in morning, they allegedly hesitate to come again in evening most of the days.

Despite an announcement for construction of a 300-bed multispecialty hospital in Bhadrak district, the department has closed its eyes to appointment of requisite number of doctors here.

Even as several new wards could be opened at the district headquarters hospital, only a few wards function just once or twice a week. There are no facilities to accommodate indoor and outdoor patients of gynaecology, obstetrics, medicine and surgery departments while hundreds of them lying on verandas.

On being contacted, Bhadrak Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO) Pradeep Khuntia said, “We have informed our higher-ups several times about existing vacancies. However, none of the newly appointed 29 doctors have joined their duties.”

Situation could improve after all of them join work by the end of this month, he added. Residents have demanded intervention of higher authorities as well as Bhadrak district administration in this regard.

