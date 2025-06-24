Bhubaneswar: Ayushi Lingaraj Panda won Miss Odisha India 2025 grand finale, held in Bhubaneswar Sunday night, becoming the first official finalist of Femina Miss India 2025. With this remarkable win, she moves one step closer to representing the country at the 74th Miss World pageant.

Affiliated with the Miss India Organisation, Times Group, the event marked a significant moment in the state’s beauty and fashion landscape. Twelve outstanding finalists competed across multiple rounds, highlighting their charm, intelligence, and individuality. After weeks of intensive grooming, sub-contests, and audience engagement, the finale unveiled Odisha’s top three titleholders.

Bhaswati Pati and Navya Sharma securing the positions of first and second runners-up, respectively, after impressing both the audience and an esteemed panel of judges.

This year’s eminent jury panel featured Nikita Porwal – Femina Miss India World 2024, Natasha Grover – Brand & Operations Head, Miss India Organisation, Times Group, Bhoomika Dash – Brand Ambassador, Miss Odisha India 2025 and Soma Mohanty – Director, SNM Group.

Beyond the glitz, the event underscored a deeper mission — to empower women as changemakers. It served as a launch pad for young women who aim to inspire, lead, and redefine success.

The glamorous evening was hosted by Enigma and impeccably organised by Addiction Fashion Management, delivering a night to remember for all.

