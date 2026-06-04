Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday called for greater inter-state and global cooperation to address the growing challenges of climate change and natural disasters.

Majhi was addressing the inaugural session of the technical meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRG) here, where he reiterated Odisha’s commitment to disaster resilience, climate adaptation and sustainable development.

Eleven member countries of BRICS are participating in the three-day meeting hosted by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The chief minister described the gathering as a significant platform for advancing global disaster risk reduction efforts.

The meeting’s theme ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’ reflects the urgent priorities of the international community in safeguarding lives, livelihoods and future generations through greater cooperation, he said.

“Disaster risk reduction is no longer a standalone sectoral concern, but a cornerstone of sustainable development, economic stability and human security,” Majhi asserted.

Climate change, rapid urbanisation and environmental degradation are increasing both the frequency and intensity of disasters across the world, demanding stronger preparedness and coordinated action, he said.

Highlighting the importance of the BRICS platform in fostering collaboration among emerging economies on critical issues such as disaster risk reduction, climate adaptation, resilient infrastructure and capacity building, Majhi urged participating nations and experts to move beyond discussions, and convert deliberations into concrete partnerships and actionable outcomes that benefit vulnerable populations across the world.

Originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, BRICS expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and United Arab Emirates, while Indonesia joined the grouping in 2025.